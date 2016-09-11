Marapharm discusses the “yes” result of the Nevada Marijuana Legalization Initiative



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 9, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) announces it's intentions to shareholders and interested parties on it's Nevada operations as a result of the "yes" vote (at press time 9:05pm PST vote was 53.51% in favour) to allow recreational use for marijuana. The "yes" vote supports the proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use for individuals 21 and over in Nevada.



Linda Sampson, CEO says "all of our production and cultivation is pre-sold for medical purposes so the "yes" vote does not affect our present structure but it makes us aggressive for expansion in Nevada in cultivation and distribution for recreational product and we are on the hunt for acquisitions within the space."



www.marapharm.com Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:



www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com

