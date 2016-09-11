TÜV Rheinland Showcasing at MEDICA 2016

Experts exchange knowledge and information on the latest technological trends in the medical industry / International service portfolio / Further information at www.tuv.com/medica

(PresseBox) - TÜV Rheinland is again attending MEDICA 2016 this year, which is taking place from November 14 to 17, in Dusseldorf and will be presenting numerous current topics. The world?s leading trade fair in the medical industry has been marked as a must-attend event in every expert?s calendar for more than 40 years. Last year, it attracted more than 130,000 visitors.

As a leading international provider of technical services in the areas of testing, inspection, certification, advice and training, TÜV Rheinland is providing information on the pivotal topics of the medical industry at this year?s MEDICA. The testing service provider?s ?hot topics? include the evaluation of wireless technologies and the evaluation of cyber security.

Network and Information Security for Medical Devices

Many work processes within medical facilities are controlled electronically. Ever-growing quantities of digital data must be stored, processed and then transmitted both internally and externally over networks. This is accompanied by the increasing integration with external locations, secondary service providers, collaboration partners and suppliers of medical devices and IT suppliers. In light of the multifaceted and growing risk potential posed by the Internet and the increasing dependence on IT, information security within the health care sector is becoming a critical factor for success and thus one of the central topics for the medical industry. This also extends to wireless technologies, which are a fast-growing market in the field of medical devices. As a notified body, TÜV Rheinland inspects and certifies wireless medical devices for both the European market and the non-European market and possesses an extensive wealth of expertise in this area as well.

Expert Talks on Hot Topics

TÜV Rheinland experts will provide information on both of these topics as well as on the Medical Device Regulation (MDR), the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (IVDR) and the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) on site as part of the expert talks and at the TÜV Rheinland stand at MEDICA 2016; hall 10, stand A010.



For more information, visit www.tuv.com/medica



TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly ?1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com





Company information / Profile:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly ?1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com





PressRelease by

TÜV Rheinland

Date: 11/09/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 505765

Character count: 3260

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TÜV Rheinland

Stadt: Köln





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease