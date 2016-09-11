Aspo's financial information in 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 9, 2016, at 11:00 a.m.



ASPO'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN 2017



The Aspo Group's Financial Statement Release for 2016 will be published on

Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board

of Directors 2016 will be published on the company's website on week 11 at the

latest.



Aspo will publish the following financial reports in 2017:

- interim report for January-March on Friday, May 5,

- half year financial report for January-June on Tuesday, August 15,

- interim report for January-September on Thursday, October 26.



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, April

5, 2017, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate

notice of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting later. Possible requests from

shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2017 Annual

Shareholders' Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than

February 14, 2017. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft

resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-

00501 Helsinki, Finland.



Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made

available on the company website at www.aspo.com.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 40 106 592, aki.ojanen(at)aspo.com or Arto Meitsalo,

CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo(at)aspo.com









Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern

Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong

company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market

leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,

customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate



Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually

developed without any predefined schedules.







Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Aspo Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.aspo.fi/



PressRelease by

Aspo Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 505775

Character count: 2771

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aspo Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease