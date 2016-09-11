(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 9, 2016, at 11:00 a.m.
ASPO'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN 2017
The Aspo Group's Financial Statement Release for 2016 will be published on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board
of Directors 2016 will be published on the company's website on week 11 at the
latest.
Aspo will publish the following financial reports in 2017:
- interim report for January-March on Friday, May 5,
- half year financial report for January-June on Tuesday, August 15,
- interim report for January-September on Thursday, October 26.
The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, April
5, 2017, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate
notice of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting later. Possible requests from
shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2017 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than
February 14, 2017. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft
resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-
00501 Helsinki, Finland.
Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made
available on the company website at www.aspo.com.
ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO
Further information:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 40 106 592, aki.ojanen(at)aspo.com or Arto Meitsalo,
CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo(at)aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern
Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong
company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market
leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,
customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate
Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually
developed without any predefined schedules.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.aspo.fi/
Date: 11/09/2016 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 505775
Character count: 2771
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Aspo Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 40
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.303
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|234
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.