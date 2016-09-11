The First Fully Automated Grow Box That Uses Organic Soil

7sensors launches Kickstarter campaign to bring automation to growing plants indoors in organic soil.

(firmenpresse) - Growing a plant isnt easy, and different plants require different conditions to thrive. 7sensors, a Silicon Valley based company, has finally solved these problems by allowing people to grow any plant hands-free in the comfort of their home or apartment. Their grow box automatically monitors and adjusts the light, water, temperature and humidity creating the perfect environment for each specific plant you grow. The company states all you need to do is plant a seed, pick a recipe in the app, and refill the water once a month and Voila 7sensors does the rest.



While other grow boxes exist, none are fully automated and most utilize chemically infused water (hydroponics). 7sensors instead uses 100% organic soil that they insist gives you the healthiest and most mouthwatering produce youll ever experience. The food weve got from our grow box has amazed everyone weve shared it with. Its how food should taste. said Andriy Pletenetskyy, Founder, 7sensors.



7sensors also states their grow box only uses 100W of power on average, which is similar to that of a household light bulb. Additionally, it has one of the largest growing areas so plants are able to reach their fully matured growth and it also features a sleek design.



After working for 3 years on the product, the company is now raising money through Kickstarter to begin production.



For more information see https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/683850782/7sensors-grow-the-plants-you-want



