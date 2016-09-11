New har-flex® variants protect sensitive electronics

Enables to integrate even more intelligence into the field level

(PresseBox) - The miniaturised PCB connectors from the har-flex® series are now also available with pre-leading contacts. These offer sequential switching that can protect sensitive electronics from damage during operational plugging and unplugging.

Thanks to their robustness, the miniaturised 1.27mm-pitch har-flex SMT connectors are seeing increasing use in modular electronic systems. End users can often enhance their systems in the field by adding additional function modules or replacing existing modules. The har-flex connectors guarantee a secure electrical connection between the main and smaller module boards. In the event that the user neglects to first switch off the system and consequently plugs it in under load, sensitive electronics can be damaged. To avoid this, upon request HARTING is now also offering all angled har-flex male connectors in two different contact lengths. This means that connector types with pre-leading contacts can be produced. The contacts are 0.3 mm longer in the mating face and ensure that e.g. grounding contacts are the first to make contact during insertion and the last to disconnect during unplugging.

Thanks to flexible contact loading, the angled male connectors can be configured as variants with lagging contacts as well. During unplugging, these lose electrical contact before the other contacts, so that a system with the appropriate logic can detect imminent contact disconnection and execute certain functions, e.g. data backup.

HARTING is offering the angled male connectors with pin counts of 6-100 on request, in custom contact configurations. The new variants enable HARTING to integrate even more intelligence into the field level and thereby enable appropriate solutions for Industry 4.0





