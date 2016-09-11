Compact connector impresses with high current-carrying capacity

Assembly without the use of special tools

(PresseBox) - The industry trend towards miniaturisation continues unabated. Here, the HARTING single-pole Han® Q 1/0 Axial Screw Protected offers an optimal solution for limited space conditions. The connector enables the transmission of currents greater than 100 A in the small footprint of 3 A housings.

The special feature of the Han® Q 1/0 is the angled male contact: the contact is fed out of the application at a right angle and forms a relatively flat structure. This compactness is achieved among others in that the contact is established on the connection side by a female contact and not, as usual, via cable. HARTING pre-assembles the angled male variant itself, thus it does not need to be assembled by the user. On the connection side, a straight female insert with the axial screw technique is used.

HARTING is also offering a straight male contact version of the Han® Q 1/0 Axial Screw Protected which permits straight feed-outs in bulkhead mounted housings as well as "flying" connections (cable to cable). In this variant, no female contact is used in the wiring zone. Contact is instead established via the usual cable.

HARTING chose the Han® Q 1/0 for the axial screw technique because this termination technique enables assembly in the field without the use of special tools. The Han® Q 1/0 Axial Screw Protected can be used with cables with conductor cross-sections between 16 mm² and 25 mm². The new connector can be coded with separate pins: a total of 16 different codings are possible. All male and female inserts are touch-safe according to IEC 60 529.





