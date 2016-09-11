Modular connector for CAN networks

ID module permits particularly machine-level components to be identified with little effort

(PresseBox) - HARTING has developed the Han-Modular® ID module for CAN networks, a bus system for automation and control featuring a number of advantages such as high functional reliability ? also under demanding and harsh conditions.

The ID module permits particularly machine-level components to be identified with little effort and integrated into a production network. The revision status of a drive and its parameters are just some information that can be stored and which ensure reliable identification. The CAN ID module is suitable for industrial applications and supports the standardised DS301 communication profile of CAN in Automation. This profile governs how devices exchange data. In addition to features such as status and diagnostic LED as well as automatic baud rate identification, the customer will find both extensive object directory and sufficient space for the storage of data. HARTING?s strategy towards smarter connectors goes even further: an ID module for Industrial Ethernet-based networks is planned. Other solutions emerging for the future include integrated sensors and media converters in modular connectors.





HARTING AG&Co. KG

