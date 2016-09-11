Self-assembly har-flex® IDC cable connectors boost options

HARTING offers an assembly tool / Protection against vibration

(PresseBox) - The har-flex® connector family from HARTING is known for its flexibility and versatility in the connection of PCBs. This is especially true for custom-length cable assemblies. In order to provide customers with even more flexibility, the IDC cable connectors are now available for self-assembly.

Customers demand flexible solutions and short response times. This is especially true for custom cable assemblies, which HARTING prototypes on customer request. Still, the assembly length is not always predictable. This is particularly true when designing prototypes in the development phase. To remedy this, in addition to complete cable assemblies HARTING now also offers individual cable connectors for self-assembly.

Connectors with a 1.27mm pitch are equipped with the proven IDC (Insulation Displacement Connection) termination technology. This effects electrical contact via insulation displacement contacts that cut through the jacket of the ribbon cable and establish a secure, gas-tight connection. Thanks to guide grooves incorporated into the insulating moulding, the cable ribbon is securely and precisely guided through the cable duct. As a result, the individual stranded wires of the ribbon cable always contact the correct insulation displacement terminal. The connectors are designed for ribbon cable AWG30.

In addition to the connectors, HARTING offers an associated assembly tool. This is a special base plate that can be used with a conventional hand bench press and flat rock tool. The baseplate ensures reliable cable guidance and support for the connector during the assembly process. This in turn produces a reliable electrical connection, and the sensitive insulation displacement terminals are also protected against mechanical damage. Optional mountable strain reliefs and robustly designed locking levers protect and secure the electrical connection of the cable against vibration and other mechanical stresses during operation. This ensures that the high demands of an industrial-strength, miniaturised connection are fully met.







