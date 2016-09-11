Hdata Recovery Is a Leading Powerful Software to Recover Lost Files from External Hard Drive

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CALIFORNIA, U.S.A. (November 09, 2016) - HData Recovery is the worlds most powerful recovery tool that requires just one-click to recover files from external hard drive. This effective data recovery software can help one retrieve files, documents, music, videos, photos and other important data from USB disks, flash cards, SD cards, PC hard drives and other external hard drive. It is very helpful for those who need to retrieve extremely valuable data that they misplace or lose by mistake while working on their PCs, Laptops, etc. HData Recovery has brought happiness to more than 60,000 customers all over the world through effective recovery of various types of data. The greatest advantage of using this efficient software is that it ensures complete data recovery- an assurance that every customer wants. So, to recover an important email or a long-lost video documentary, one can surely trust this amazing recovery software.
The various recoveries that this amazingly powerful software offers include the following:
Get back files after a partitioning error
Get data back from RAW hard drives
Recover files emptied from the Recycle Bin
Disk recovery after a hard disk crash
Recover from hard drive, camera card, USB and other media
Recover documents, photos, video music and email
File recovery after accidental format or reinstalled Windows
HData Recovery is extremely easy to use. Data can be retrieved using only 3 simple steps which includes Select, Scan and Recover. If one follows the brief and clear instructions provided on the interface, even without having any prior recovery experience, one can fully recover lost files. Beginners are helped greatly by the friendly Wizard Mode recovery as they are required to answer only 2 questions for recovering valuable photos, videos or documents.
HData Recovery comes with Free to Scan and Preview lost data feature. It is extremely user-friendly and offers 100 percent recovery of files. The software is risk-free and offers 30-day money back policy. Moreover, for emergency customer support the company provides 24*7 customer service.
