       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Hdata Recovery Is a Leading Powerful Software to Recover Lost Files from External Hard Drive

ID: 505791
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A. (November 09, 2016) - HData Recovery is the worlds most powerful recovery tool that requires just one-click to recover files from external hard drive. This effective data recovery software can help one retrieve files, documents, music, videos, photos and other important data from USB disks, flash cards, SD cards, PC hard drives and other external hard drive. It is very helpful for those who need to retrieve extremely valuable data that they misplace or lose by mistake while working on their PCs, Laptops, etc. HData Recovery has brought happiness to more than 60,000 customers all over the world through effective recovery of various types of data. The greatest advantage of using this efficient software is that it ensures complete data recovery- an assurance that every customer wants. So, to recover an important email or a long-lost video documentary, one can surely trust this amazing recovery software.

The various recoveries that this amazingly powerful software offers include the following:

 Get back files after a partitioning error
 Get data back from RAW hard drives
 Recover files emptied from the Recycle Bin
 Disk recovery after a hard disk crash
 Recover from hard drive, camera card, USB and other media
 Recover documents, photos, video music and email
 File recovery after accidental format or reinstalled Windows

HData Recovery is extremely easy to use. Data can be retrieved using only 3 simple steps which includes Select, Scan and Recover. If one follows the brief and clear instructions provided on the interface, even without having any prior recovery experience, one can fully recover lost files. Beginners are helped greatly by the friendly Wizard Mode recovery as they are required to answer only 2 questions for recovering valuable photos, videos or documents.

HData Recovery comes with Free to Scan and Preview lost data feature. It is extremely user-friendly and offers 100 percent recovery of files. The software is risk-free and offers 30-day money back policy. Moreover, for emergency customer support the company provides 24*7 customer service.



To get a Free Trial or to purchase this software, visit https://www.hdatarecovery.com/

Contact:
Company Name: Hdata Recovery
Contact Person: Matt Lynch
Email: Support(at)HdataRecovery.com
Phone: 400-671-8068
State: California
Country: United States

###



More information:
http://https://www.hdatarecovery.com/



Keywords (optional):

recover-files-from-external-hard-drive,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/09/2016 - 13:03
Language: English
News-ID 505791
Character count: 2589
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hdata Recovery
Ansprechpartner: Matt Lynch Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Telefon: 400-671-8068

Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.303
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 225


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z