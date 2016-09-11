(firmenpresse) - Multiple TBs of digital traffic expected to hit the European internet through Palermo and Marseilles landing points.
London, 9 November 2016 - Interoute, owner operator of a global cloud services platform and one of Europes largest networks, has today announced that it now offers dual entry into Europe through France and Italy from the Worlds newest submarine cable, South East AsiaMiddle EastWestern Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5). Interoute will connect digital traffic from Africa, Asia and the Middle East via its Point of Presence (PoP) in Marseilles, France and OHM Data Centre in Palermo (where Interoute is located), Sicily to its pan European network.
This dual entry proposition means Interoute can deliver up to nx100G of capacity between on-net routes in as little as 4 weeks to customers. Furthermore, Interoute is able to provide large scale capacity and protected routes to customers, from its wholly owned fibre optic network.
SEA-ME-WE 5 is an optical fibre submarine cable system currently under construction, which has been designed to carry up to 24Tbps of capacity between South-East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. By having a presence at both European locations, Interoute will be able to offer customers added resilience and full diversity on its network, Its customers can benefit from its full portfolio of connectivity services such as Dark fibre, Wavelength Services, Carrier Ethernet, Managed Bandwidth and IP Transit.
In addition, as a member of the Open Hub Med (OHM) Data Centre consortium Interoute has invested in a new carrier neutral facility in the Palermo region, and is ready to start carrying the wave of new traffic as soon as it reaches Europe.
Renzo Ravaglia EVP, Service Provider, at Interoute commented: Interoutes pan European network is at the heart of Europes digital economy. Interoute is the first service provider to offer dual entry backhaul services from SEA-ME-WE 5 to Europe through its Marseilles and Palermo PoPs. With this new investment we have ensured that European enterprises can continue to benefit from the huge new business opportunities the internet has opened up with Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
As the owner operator of one of Europes largest networks Interoute is able to provide increased network availability and a range of comprehensive commercial offerings for customers. Interoute directly connects 124 cities in 29 countries. It also has extensive network partner agreements and connectivity to additional 195 third-party data centres, to support customers across the globe.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Interoute-creates-TWO-digital-super-highway-routes
Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 31 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres. http://www.interoute.com/
Date: 11/09/2016 - 13:05
Language: English
News-ID 505792
Character count: 2664
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 8
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.303
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|218
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.