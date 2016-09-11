Enriching Life by Riding Airwheel S8 Smart electric scooter without handles

The joy of brightening your life, bearing your burdens, easing your roads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for you the magic of Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Obviously, festivals will brighten your life after a very long time of pressure works. Meanwhile, Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter will also make your life more meaningful and colorful. Wherever you go, this electric scooter will bring you surprise. Adopting the Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 is simple and faddish in externality, interpreting the beauty of art via unique design. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Distinguished from traditional balancing scooters, Airwheel S8 has two riding postures for you to choose. You can stand or sit on it and smoothly move forward. When you feel a little tired during shopping, sitting on it will definitely get some rest. If holding bags or a bottle of water, you can easily handle it. Also, Airwheel S8 electric walkcar is coupled with dual chips. Once one chip cannot work normally, the other one will continue to operate the self-balancing electric scooter which reduces the potential danger to the most extent. Just imagine riding by Airwheel S8 to enjoy the scenes around and the worries and time will be forgotten. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



On the other hand, humanized design makes Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter be more practical and safer. The exterior shell adopts high tech materials to ensure your riding with the features of anti-scratch, anti-insulation and anti-chemical corrosion. The leather saddle made of premium materials is pressure-resistant and breathable, giving you an excellent riding experience. The pedals with special texture are made of rubber to absorb the shock and make you safe on the way. Besides, magnesium alloy has the better functions of heat dissipation, shock absorption and stronger ability of anti-dynamic load. The perfect combination of these two materials makes the whole body of the scooter stable, and it weighs only 14.8kg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





Airwheel APP has a big upgrade in S8 with the newly added IM social system. Airwheel S8, a practical and beautiful 2 wheel electric scooter , will not be replaced easily, although electric products are quickly updated. Whats more, it can enrich your life. Remember to take Airwheel S8 when you are going to watch a music concert or stroll in the park.



