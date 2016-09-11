Newtec HTS Solution Powering Avantis ECO Project

(firmenpresse) - Newtec Dialog® platform to provide next-generation ground segment technology for African Wi-Fi hotspot initiative providing connectivity to schools and communities in Sub-Saharan Africa



LONDON, UK, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 9 November 2016. Newtec  a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications  has announced that its Newtec Dialog® platform, including a Wi-Fi hotspot solution, has been selected by Avanti Communications Group plc. (Avanti) (AIM: AVN.L) as the High Throughput Satellite (HTS) ground segment technology platform for its ECO project.



The ECO project  which is a public-private partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Avanti  will provide affordable and reliable satellite broadband connectivity in its first phase to 1,400 schools and community sites across Sub-Saharan Africa within the next two years.



Newtecs optimized ECO terminals will deliver the ECO satellite broadband services to all identified sites through Avanti and its service providers. These Wideband DVB-S2X 500 Mbaud terminals combine the satellite connectivity with a Wi-Fi hotspot, including optional solar panels, and are part of the Newtec Dialog multiservice platform. The ECO service will initially be deployed in 32 Ka-band spot beams out of multiple gateways in Europe and Africa.



Newtec Dialog enables tailored services and guarantees optimal modulation and bandwidth allocation to address various VSAT market segments, from consumer to high-end government and mobility. The extended Newtec Dialog modem portfolio (Newtec MDM2210 IP Satellite Modem and Newtec MDM3310 Satellite Modem) addresses new high throughput and high performance requirements. Additionally, Newtec Dialog features Newtecs unique, award-winning Mx-DMA® bandwidth allocation technology  ensuring maximum bandwidth efficiency and service availability which are essential for high throughput services in high value verticals such as cellular backhaul and government.





We are pleased to be able to use Newtecs technology on this vital project, said David Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avanti. The partnership is a significant step towards creating a solution for the endemic lack of affordable broadband connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa. The Newtec Dialog multiservice platform, including the Newtec ECO Wi-Fi terminals, is a perfect technology to address this.



The ECO satellite broadband services will benefit thousands of schools, communities and health centers, as well as Internet cafes and community area networks. The connectivity will also be used by local governments, telecom providers, mobile network operators and Internet service providers.



One of Newtecs long-term objectives has been to reduce the digital divide and projects such as ECO are essential to this goal, said Didier Tymen, VP Sales EMEA of Newtec. Our technology, including the Wi-Fi hotspot solution, delivers well against Avantis network philosophy of Quality & Flexibility. It plays an important role in delivering the initiatives goals and makes reliable, but also affordable broadband a reality for millions across the region.



Avanti and Newtec will exhibit at AfricaCom 2016 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from November 15 to 17. Interested service providers can get more information and book a meeting via http://info.avantiplc.com/acton/media/16211/ecoafricacom.







