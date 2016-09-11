ALX Uranium Corp. Appoints Roger Leschuk – Vice President Corporate Development



(firmenpresse) - ALX Uranium Corp. Appoints Roger Leschuk - Vice President Corporate Development



Vancouver, November 9th, 2016 - ALX Uranium Corp. (ALX or the Company) (TSX.V: AL; FSE: 6LLN; OTCQX: ALXEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Leschuk as Vice President, Corporate Development.



Mr. Leschuk has been responsible for Investor Relations for the Company and its predecessor Lakeland Resources Inc. since 2013. Mr. Leschuk has the designation of Chartered Investment Manager, CIM, and has more than 20 years experience in the Financial Services and Investment Industry. Mr. Leschuk successfully managed client accounts on a full range of financial services which included stocks, mutual funds, tax sheltered investments, lines of credit and mortgages for over 15 years. Mr. Leschuk is also a member of the Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute, FCSI.



Mark Lackey, President and CEO stated Ive known Roger for a number of years and I know he has played an integral part in the development of the company as a uranium explorer. He is a great asset to our management team and I look forward to working with him as we continue to strive for success."



The Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 400,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from issuance and are subject to certain vesting provisions.



About ALX Uranium Corp.



ALX Uranium Corp. was formed as the result of a business combination between Lakeland Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. ALX is based in Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6LLN and in the United States OTCQX under the symbol ALXEF. ALX is actively exploring a portfolio of early-stage properties. Technical reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for several of the Companys active properties. ALX continually and proactively reviews opportunities for new properties, whether by staking, joint venture or acquisition.





For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Vice President, Corporate Development at Ph: 604.681.1568 or TF: 1.877.377.6222 or email: rleschuk(at)alxuranium.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors



ALX Uranium Corp.



"Mark Lackey"



Mark Lackey



President, CEO and Director



Lakeland Resources Inc. ist ein reines Uranexplorationsunternehmen mit einem Schwerpunkt auf dem Athabasca-Becken in Saskatchewan (Kanada), das einige der weltweit größten und reichsten hochhaltigen Uranvorkommen beherbergt.





