Xuron Precision Cutters are Optimized for Specific Jobs

(firmenpresse) - SACO, ME -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- has introduced a full line of precision wire preparation tools for cutting hard wire, Kevlar® insulation, reaching into tight spots, or cutting component leads and flush cutting cable ties.

are made from high carbon steel with a non-glare black finish, have soft rubber hand grips, Light Touch return springs, and Micro-Shear® by-pass shear cutting. Designed for specific jobs, the Model 2193F leaves a flat end of both sides of the cut, Model 9180 Aramid Fiber Scissor has a serrated head for gripping slippery fibers, and the Model 2275 leaves a smooth flush cut end.

Suitable for a wide range of electronics assembly and repair applications, Xuron® Precision Cutters include the Model 9100 for soft wire up to 12 AWG, Model 420 Angled Head with a 55 degree angled cutter for improved sight lines, the Model 635 Shear Rise Cutter that flush cuts leaving a 0.030" stand-off, and the Model 170-IIF Flush Cutter with a low-profile lead retainer that holds cut off bits of wire.

Xuron® Precision Cutters are ergonomically designed and priced from $10.25 (list) each, depending upon model. Pricing is available upon request.

About Xuron Corp.

is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics-grade for the electronics, aerospace, plastic molding, hobbies, craft, floral and fishing industries. The company holds numerous domestic and international patents, including an inventor's patent for the original Micro-Shear® flush cutter and its unique cutting action which creates smooth, clean cuts without compression. Xuron tools are manufactured in Saco, Maine, where quality, an outstanding work ethic, and flawless craftsmanship are a long-time tradition. They are available at hundreds of distributors worldwide who offer more than 100 different types of Xuron quality-crafted hand tools and associated products including pliers, wire strippers, and a Kevlar® cutter.

Image Available:

For more information contact:





Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey

Marketing

62 Industrial Park Rd.

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401

FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3077459



PressRelease by

Xuron Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 13:29

Language: English

News-ID 505847

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Xuron Corp.

Stadt: SACO, ME





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease