Stafford Quick Release Clamp Attaches and Repositions Without Tools

(firmenpresse) - WILMINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- has introduced a new line of low-cost for use as a clamp, stop, or spacer where ease of use and speed are important factors.

The features a cam lever for clamping and a knurled nut for adjusting the clamping preset; making it easy to open-close and clamp by hand without tools. Suitable for use in horizontal and vertical applications as a clamp, stop, or spacer, simply lift the cam lever, slide along a shaft or tube to reposition quickly and retighten in seconds.

Ideally suited for , fixturing, and for OEM, MRO, and consumer product applications, the Stafford Quick-Clamp is a lower cost alternative to traditional clamping options. Designed for non-rotary use, these clamps are made from black anodized aluminum with steel fasteners and are available in five sizes from 3/4" to 1-1/2" I.D.

Stafford Quick-Clamps are priced from $6.20 ea. (list). Evaluation samples and price quotations are available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. The company is recognized as a single source for all types of shaft collars and couplings including metrics. Their "Standard Series" features over 300 popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" with over 500 problem-solving components is a virtual mechanical design center for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to their over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and numerous industrial distributors. Their well-engineered design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

