Esco Tube and Pipe Beveler Mounts on a Cart for Total Mobility

(firmenpresse) - HOLLISTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- has introduced a new O.D. clamping pipe machining tool for that adapts to virtually any work environment and is ideal for training welders.

The Esco is an O.D. clamping tube and pipe beveling machine that can bevel, face, and bore simultaneously, and pull a thick chip dry; without cutting oils. Suitable for making tube and pipe assemblies virtually anywhere, this tool mounts on a cart for total mobility and produces bevels with smooth mirror finishes on Inconel and Super Duplex alloys.

Ideal for in welding schools, the Esco C-Monster MILLHOG® has a range of 1.75" I.D. to 4.5" O.D. and features a clamp with a large contact area that holds the tube and pipe rigidly and reduces chatter. It has easy to change tooling and can flat face thin wall stainless steel for orbital welding. An 1800 W electric motor and 2 HP pneumatic motor are available.

The Esco C-Monster MILLHOG® electric version is priced from $5,995.00 and is available for rental at $250.00 per week.

About Esco Tool

For over 60 years, has worked closely with end-users on the toughest tube and pipe cutting and end prep applications in the power generation and metalworking industries. Their experience has allowed them to invent and manufacture high quality, torque-free end prep tools that work efficiently and require no special operator training.

The Esco product line features their robust line of and Air-Powered Saws and specialty mount systems, High-Speed Hand-Held Bevelers, and accessories. Offered for sale or rent, with 24 hour shipment or less usually available, these field-proven tools are built tough and precision machined from the finest materials to make sure that you get your job done properly, on time, and under budget.

Image Available:

For more information contact:





ESCO Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan

Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926

FAX (508) 359-4145

e-mail:





More information:

http://www.escotool.com



PressRelease by

Esco Tool

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 13:29

Language: English

News-ID 505850

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Esco Tool

Stadt: HOLLISTON, MA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease