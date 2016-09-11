American Cannabis Company Announces it has Secured a Client in Pennsylvania Who Will be Applying for the State's Upcoming Medical Marijuana Program

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (the "Company"), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced it has signed a client in Pennsylvania who will be applying for the state's upcoming medical marijuana program. ACC expects to leverage this contract to secure additional revenues through long-term consulting agreements, potential sales of ancillary products and services to aid cultivation operations.

Corey Hollister, president and CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: "As the sixth most populated state in the country, Pennsylvania is a major market in the growing medical cannabis framework. Our new client operates with the business acumen and a track record of success from within other sectors, and this experience will be key for them in the effort to realize their goal of operating within Pennsylvania's new medical marijuana program."

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. Through our two vertically integrated businesses, American Cannabis Consulting and American Cultivator Company, a group purchasing organization, we support our clients from concept to creation to commercialization to on-going operations.

For more information, please visit:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit .

Terry Buffalo



Chief Operating Officer



303-974-4771

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 505852

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: American Cannabis Company, Inc.

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease