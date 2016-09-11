Identillect Announces WYNN Network Associates Medical Insurance Brokerage Begins Implementing Delivery Trust(TM)

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE: ID) is pleased to announce the initial success with Medical Insurance Brokerage ("WYNN Network Associates") which has begun implementing the use of Delivery Trust within its network of health insurance agents across 4 states within the U.S.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia WYNN Network Associates is licensed in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina, and services over 500 health insurance professionals. These health professionals provide medical health insurance services to a network of individuals and business professionals.

Mr. Douglas Wynn, President and CEO of WYNN Network Associates stated, "As an insurance broker it is paramount to our business to educate and make the best cyber security tools available to our agents and clients. During open enrollment we have taken special care to educate our agents and make Delivery Trust available to them. WYNN Network Associates has selected Identillect's Delivery Trust as the cyber security tool for our agents. We made this decision based on the security and simplicity of their product."

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect stated, "Cyber threats have changed the way companies do business, the need to secure individuals personal information is ever-present and we are pleased to provide security for WYNN Network Associates community of agents. Medical security requirements are the most stringent amongst all regulations and Identillect makes complying with those regulations simple and inexpensive."

Health care represents one of the largest industries affected by data breaches and Identillect has developed a special program designed for insurance brokers to easily implement this system for all their agents ensuring HIPAA compliant secure email to insurance agents.

About WYNN Network Associates

WYNN Network Associates takes pride in finding the best, most cost effective products to suit our agents and client needs. As licensed and certified benefits specialists who focus on helping families obtain health insurance coverage pursuant to The Affordable Care Act, WYNN Network Associates prides itself on making a family of insurance products to suit all of your needs at the most affordable price possible.

About Identillect

Identillect's Delivery Trust proprietary e-mail encryption delivery technology is targeted at organizations of all sizes, as well as individuals, and is sold to consumers on a monthly subscription basis. The product can be accessed by customers on both desktop and mobile devices, and messages are secured with patented, state-of-the-art encryption technology with the click of a button, ensuring their safety while in transit. Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. Visit to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

