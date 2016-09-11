Nutra Pharma Announces Licensing and Marketing Agreement for Pet Pain-Away(TM)

(firmenpresse) - CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing ® and  in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain, announced today that they have signed an agreement with for the marketing and distribution of their Over the Counter (OTC) drug for the treatment of pain in companion animals, Pet Pain-Away.

"Pet Pain-Away is a product that promises to change the way we deal with pain suffered by our companion animals," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "We have already seen some truly miraculous results as the product has been used over the past year by thousands of pet owners as well as Veterinarians," he continued. "We are excited to work with DEG to get this message out about a truly remarkable product that has the ability to change lives," he concluded.

Pet Pain-Away is a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, over-the-counter pain reliever. The product is primarily aimed at treating moderate to severe chronic pain in companion animals. It is specifically indicated to treat pain from hip dysplasia, arthritis pain, joint pain, and general chronic pain in dogs, cats and horses. Specialized proteins in Pet Pain-Away block the action of acetylcholine, a major stimulating neurotransmitter in the nervous system and activator of the inflammatory pathways. As a result, the pain and inflammation pathways are temporarily shut off.

"We are thrilled to work with Nutra Pharma and lead their efforts with Pet Pain-Away," commented Dan Sladkus, Co-President of DEG Productions. "This is an all-natural alternative that we hope will take the market by storm. We already know that people tend to take better care of their pets than themselves," he continued. "Our plan is to start a direct marketing (infomercial) campaign test right away. This test will allow us to gauge the overall market acceptance of the product. The information gained from this will be used to continually adjust our message to get the widest audience and, hopefully, increasing sales for Pet Pain-Away. We truly believe that this could be a breakout product in the companion animal space," he concluded.

According to The American Pet Products Association (APPA) there are 83 million dogs and 95 million cats in the US. These companion animals are as susceptible as humans to ailments that require pain-relieving solutions. The total market for companion animals in the US reached an estimated $58.5 billion in 2014. Of these expenditures, over $13 billion was spent on medication for the animals. Additionally, a 2009 survey conducted by Virbac Pharmaceuticals puts the annual US market for companion animal pain relievers at more than $250 million.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The license with DEG should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at . Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

