UK storage market is slowed down by lack of awareness

(PresseBox) - German market researcher EuPD Research recently interviewed 1,000 British homeowners about energy consumption and photovoltaics. Respondents who were interested in PV or even PV owners ? who make up over a third of the sample ? were asked if they knew that PV storage solutions are being offered. 70% of them answered ?no?.

Awareness of product availability is the most basic step of every buying process. The British market, however, is already deficient at this stage. Thus, existing market potentials cannot be realized. The survey results on the solar storage market show exactly this. 70% of the PV affine respondents do not know that storage solutions exist. This is especially evident in respondents who are currently concerned with PV as they are currently planning their own solar plant. Only every fifth of these homeowners knows about storage solutions. Even among PV owners only fifty percent are aware of energy storage.

Additionally, results from EuPD Research?s 2015 InstallerMonitor showed that only 12 percent of British installers carry storage solutions in their portfolio. Installers are central intermediaries between manufacturers and end customers, for photovoltaics as well as for storage. Without them, end customers are hard to reach. ?For the first time, the lack of commitment by the installers can be shown from the end customer?s perspective,? EuPD Research analyst Inga Batton sums up the results.

Further content of the study includes the characterisation of the homeowners regarding living conditions, consumption behaviour and specific attitudes towards and knowledge about photovoltaics. For further questions feel free to contact project manager Inga Batton (i.batton[at]eupd-research.com | +49 228 97143-74) or our press office.



EuPD Research Sustainable Management GmbH is an international service provider focusing on B2B market research with a highly specialized multilingual interview center. We provide our clients in Europe, Asia and the US with the entire range of qualitative and quantitative research services. With the help of in-depth market knowledge combined with methodological professionalism, we provide practical, future-oriented business solutions and ensure that our clients receive a return on their research investment. Our continuous research has enabled us to develop particular skills in the field of renewable energy sources, particularly in the field of solar energy.







