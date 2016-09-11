       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2017, is payable on January 4, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2016. HP has approximately 1.7 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at .

