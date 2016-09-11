       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Enservio to Exhibit at PLRB Eastern Regional Adjusters Conference

Presenting Session on Property Valuation Issues with Buildings and Contents

(firmenpresse) - NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , Inc., a leading provider of contents claim management software, payments solutions, and inventory and valuation services for property insurers, today announced it will jointly present a session with CoreLogic at the upcoming PLRB Eastern Regional Adjusters Conference & Expo, November 15-16, Richmond, VA. Enservio will be exhibiting its products and solutions at Booth 410.

Presenting on both days of the event, Enservio's Courtney Coughlin and Jerry Fox of CoreLogic will discuss, "Property Valuation Issues with Buildings and Contents," exploring how concepts of replacement cost value (RCV) and actual cash value (ACV) are established for buildings and personal property claims. The session will also examine:

How various states interpret Replacement Cost and Actual Cash Value

How to establish values for challenging adjustments or unique items

How depreciation can be calculated in a variety of loss scenarios

On the expo floor Enservio will showcase , the industry's leading contents management solution as well as Enservio's world-class inventory and valuation services designed to help insurance adjusters close claims accurately and drive policyholder satisfaction.

: PLRB Eastern Regional Adjusters Conference & Expo
: Property & Liability Resource Bureau
: Booth 410, Richmond Marriott, Richmond, VA
November 15-16, 2016

"Property Valuation Issues with Buildings and Contents" will run both days of the event: Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 9:00 a.m. and again at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16th.

Enservio® offers the industry's most robust contents software platform as well as world-class contents claim services that bring value to the entire spectrum of contents claim management. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Needham, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's web site or call 888.567.7557. Connect with Enservio via LinkedIn (), Twitter (), and Facebook ().

Enservio is a registered trademark and ContentsExpress is a trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.

Date: 11/09/2016
