Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Receives SEC Reporting Codes

Company has Received Access Codes to Begin Notifying Investors of Material Events; A Step Closer to Being a Fully Reporting Company

(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- . (OTC PINK: ICNM), a diversified global technology company that specializes in wireless infrastructure and technical services via  for the wireless industry, is pleased to report that the Company has received limited reporting capability/authority that will enable Icon to begin filing material statements (Form 8K) with the SEC.

While the audit process is continuing expeditiously, receiving these codes will allow the Company the capability of notifying the investor community and regulating bodies of material events. This reporting will provide more transparency and is one more step on the way to becoming fully reporting with the SEC.

Being a fully reporting Company will enable Icon to more aggressively execute its Business Plan, as has been previously outlined.

Rob Deakin, CEO of Icon Media Holdings, Inc., said, "The ability to begin limited reporting with the SEC is a very positive step forward for our company. We continue to work very hard to complete the rest of the financial audits and be able to file the Form 10 with the SEC to become fully reporting."

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (ICNM)

Icon Media Holdings (OTC PINK: ICNM) is a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical and infrastructure services for the wireless industry. The Company provides turnkey small cell network, distributed antenna systems ("DAS") and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services through its subsidiary Spectrum Velocity. Our customer base includes the wireless industry as well as enterprise clients.

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.



Jerry Brown

Phone: 919.237.5700 ext. 203

