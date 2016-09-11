David Haggerty Appointed Regional Vice President for TierPoint

(firmenpresse) - MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, announced today that David Haggerty has been named Regional Vice President, Sales for the company's Wisconsin and Minnesota region.

Based in Milwaukee, Haggerty leads the regional team's efforts to identify how organizations can use TierPoint's hybrid IT solutions which encompass cloud, colocation, and managed services, including security, compliance, and disaster recovery solutions - to drive performance, improve response times, and manage risk.

"My team and I are extremely excited about this opportunity," said Haggerty. "We recently completed a major data center expansion in Milwaukee and this region includes companies in various industries that require state-of-the-art IT infrastructure services. TierPoint is well positioned to be the provider of choice for these companies, with 39 premier data centers in 20 markets and a range of hybrid IT solutions that are, frankly, second to none."

"We're very fortunate to have David join us as a regional sales leader," said John Holland, TierPoint Senior Vice President, Sales. "He knows the region and its business community and is well connected in Milwaukee and beyond. And most importantly, his approach to business fits perfectly with the TierPoint culture, where we place a premium on superior, unrivaled customer care."

Haggerty has a distinguished career, spanning more than 15 years of technology sales and business management experience. Before TierPoint, Haggerty held positions with Sungard, Sprint, Nextel, and Motorola. He holds a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Marketing Communications from Iowa State University.

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services; and colocation - all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

