NATIXIS :Number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2016

Name of issuer: NATIXIS - joint stock company ("SA") with a share capital of

?5,019,319,328

Registered under nr. B 542 044 524 RCS Paris

Registered office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France, 75013 Paris







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to|

|Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 222-12-5 of the|

|AMF General Regulations. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+-----------------+-------------------+----------------------+

| | Number of shares | Total number of |

| Date | composing current | voting rights |

| | share capital | |

+-----------------+-------------------+----------------------+

| | | |

| OCTOBER 31 2016 | 3,137,074,580 | Gross: 3,137,074,580 |

| | | |

| | | Net*: 3,135,545,387 |

| | | |

| | | |

+-----------------+-------------------+----------------------+

* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of

shares - shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)







The ?5,019,319,328 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief

Executive Officer on JULY 26, 2016.







Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of

inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this



document, the French version shall prevail





Number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2016:

http://hugin.info/143507/R/2055709/769854.pdf







Source: NATIXIS via GlobeNewswire















http://www.natixis.com/



