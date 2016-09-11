       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
NATIXIS :Number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2016

Name of issuer: NATIXIS - joint stock company ("SA") with a share capital of
?5,019,319,328
Registered under nr. B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France, 75013 Paris



| OCTOBER 31 2016 | 3,137,074,580 | Gross: 3,137,074,580 |
|   | |   |
|   | | Net*: 3,135,545,387 |
* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of
shares - shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)



The ?5,019,319,328 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief
Executive Officer on JULY 26, 2016.



Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of
inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this


document, the French version shall prevail


Number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2016:
http://hugin.info/143507/R/2055709/769854.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NATIXIS via GlobeNewswire






http://www.natixis.com/



