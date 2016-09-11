GardaWorld Obtains Credit Facilities

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services provider, has entered, as of November 9, 2016, into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated as of November 8, 2013, with the participation of Macquarie Capital Funding LLC.

The Incremental Agreement, financed among others by some of GardaWorld's current lenders, provides a term incremental facility in an aggregate amount of US$125 million, the proceeds of which shall be used to repay all the outstanding revolving facilities and for general corporate purposes.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering a range of highly focused business solutions including cash services, protective services and aviation services. Each day, GardaWorld solves tough problems; we secure global commerce and protect our clients' people, assets and reputations. They see us as a vital interconnected partner. In less than two decades, our work has taken us from the oil fields of Kurdistan to the financial institutions of the US and airports in Canada. We operate across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, natural resources and retail. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, governments and humanitarian relief organizations. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, our 62,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals serve clients in North America, Africa and the Middle East.

Contacts:

Isabelle Panelli

Director, Marketing and Corporate Affairs

+1 514 281 2811 x2550





More information:

http://www.gardaglobal.com/index.php?lang=en



PressRelease by

Garda World Security Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 15:12

Language: English

News-ID 505914

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Garda World Security Corporation

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease