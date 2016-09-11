Savaria President and CFO Exercise their Warrants

(firmenpresse) - LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Savaria Corporation (TSX: SIS) ("Savaria" or the "Corporation"), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, announces that a company wholly owned by Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria and Jean-Marie Bourassa, Chief Financial Officer of Savaria, has exercised 500,000 warrants to acquire an equivalent number of common shares of Savaria at a price of $4.25 per share. Savaria will receive gross proceeds of $2,125,000 from the issuance of the shares.

The warrants were issued in connection with a bought deal private placement completed on April 15, 2014, and were set to expire on April 15, 2017. As of today, 1,004,750 warrants have been exercised, representing 35% of the 2,875,000 warrants issued in connection with the 2014 private placement.

Savaria now has 36,350,197 common shares issued and outstanding. Combined, Marcel and Jean-Marie Bourassa hold, directly and indirectly, 14,874,022 shares, representing 40.9% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares.

Savaria Corporation () is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, as well as elevators for home and commercial use. In addition, it converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold, as well as vehicle conversion in certain locations. Savaria operates a plant located in Huizhou (China), which increases its competitive edge. The Corporation records close to 60% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 500 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval (Quebec), Brampton (Ontario) and Huizhou (China).

