Steaz Executive Team Evolves

Nation's leading organic beverage company bids farewell to its Co-founder, hires key team member

(firmenpresse) - DOYLESTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , the nation's top selling organic and fair trade green tea-based beverage company, is experiencing some changes in its top ranks. As the company marks the departure of co-founder Steven Kessler, it welcomes the addition of Jody Cook, who assumes the new role of vice president of sales.

Since co-founding Steaz 14 years ago, Kessler has been an integral part of the core brand team. Through the years, he has helped shape the brand's vision and nurtured its development.

"Steven's drive has been fueled by his love of the brand and his entrepreneurial vision. His passion is evident in every conversation," said Linda Barron, CEO of Steaz. "We wish Steven continued success as he takes this next step in what has already been a successful career path."

"What started out as an idea to bring the best tasting organic and fair trade certified green tea beverages to consumers has developed fully into an industry leading brand that grows stronger every day," added Kessler. "These 14 years have been incredibly rewarding in many ways and I look forward to what is next for me while watching the brand's continued multi-channel growth."

To build demand for and distribution of Steaz, the company has added Jody Cook to its executive ranks as vice president of sales. In this new position, Cook will spearhead the building of Steaz's convenience, independent, drug, club and food service divisions and expand within the current distribution channels. The new role dovetails with a broad and increasing demand for healthier beverages.

"We're pleased to bring on Jody as an integral member of the Steaz Executive team, at a time when the brand is primed to take the next growth step," explained Barron. "Considering Jody's two plus decades of experience in the space, we think he will be a dynamic addition to the Steaz team."

"Steaz has been a category leader and industry staple for over a decade, and I'm excited to be joining the team," said Cook. "I believe that Steaz will continue to achieve successes in the ready-to-drink beverage space, particularly by leveraging the innovation and top-quality products that I feel very fortunate to support."

Cook offers more than 25 years of experience in the beverage space and boasts a track record for consistently outperforming competitors in the industry. He most recently served as executive vice president at QCK, makers of Hoist, where he was responsible for developing and managing sales and marketing strategies and relations. He oversaw allocation of funds and resources as well as national planning for all channels of the business.

Previously, Cook gained valuable experience at In-Zone Brands Inc. makers of the premium kids beverage, Good 2 Grow, San Francisco Foods, Monterey Pasta and PepsiCo Inc. He filled sales roles encompassing outreach with national and regional market focuses, development of strategic partnerships and brokering deals. Cook graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Ft. Lewis College.

Steaz is a brand of flavorful, great tasting, all natural, organic and fair trade green tea based beverages in three healthy and delicious product lines - iced green teas, energy drinks and cactus water beverages. Since 2002, Steaz has continued to provide fans with better, high quality beverages while maintaining a strong socially responsible relationship with their ingredient partners around the world. Steaz' pride is anchored in their Organic and Fair Trade certifications supporting sustainable farming around the world. For more information, visit .

