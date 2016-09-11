Notice Regarding Recent Trading Activity

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Lithium Americas Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: LAC)(OTCQX: LACDF) is responding to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange following recent trading activity. The Company does not have any undisclosed material changes to report at this time and is not aware of any developments that would explain the recent trading activity. Pursuant to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2016, the Company continues to pursue ongoing corporate development initiatives and is advancing the discussions to raise project capital with both financial institutions and potential industry off-take partners for long-term supply contracts in respect to its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project. The Company's policy is not to comment on rumors or speculation and accordingly, does not intend to comment further.

About the Company

The Company is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium Project, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina, and the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project) in Nevada, USA, with the intent to become a major supplier of lithium products. In addition, Lithium Americas is a supplier of specialty drilling additives, Hectatone and other organoclay products for the oil and gas and other industries.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information in this news release includes timing and results of current development work and plans with respect to the Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium Project and the Lithium Nevada project and timing and terms of the capital raising process. When used in this document, the words such as "intent" and similar expressions is forward-looking information. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Lithium Americas management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Lithium America's most recently filed Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

