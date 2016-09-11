Sweet Treats Worth Celebrating

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- (Family Features) Creating baked goods to show your love for family and friends is one of the most thoughtful ways to display care and friendship any time of year, but especially during the holidays when they are typically shared and enjoyed the most.

For a special brunch with loved ones this holiday season, consider serving a light, flaky option, such as this Strawberry Cheesecake Crescent Ring, or finish off a gathering with this Sugar-Dusted Apple Bundt Cake for dessert. These recipes are perfect for holiday entertaining, but easy enough to add a special touch to any meal throughout the year.

With Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings as the key ingredient to these fabulous treats, you can make delicious sweets with ease. The exceptional tastes of the fillings -- which come in popular flavors like apple, blueberry, cherry and strawberry -- give you multiple options with their convenience and versatility to serve up sensational holiday treats.

Find more recipes featuring mouthwatering treats for all your holiday celebrating at .

Heat oven to 375 F.

In mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and almond extract. Beat mixture until smooth.

Unroll crescent dough and separate into triangles. On 14-inch ungreased pizza pan, arrange triangles with points toward outside of pan and wide ends overlapping at center, leaving 4-inch opening in center. Press overlapping dough to seal.

Spoon cream cheese mixture over wide ends of crescent rolls. Top with fruit filling. Fold pointed ends of triangles over filling, tucking points under to form ring.

Bake 12-15 minutes, or until crescents are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes.

To make icing: In small mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar and milk; whisk until smooth. Drizzle over crescent ring and serve.

Heat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour 10-inch tube pan or Bundt cake pan.

In small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle bottom and sides of pan.

In large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and remaining sugar. Stir in oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla; mix well. Add fruit filling and stir. Pour batter evenly into prepared pan.

Bake uncovered 1 hour. Let cool 15 minutes.

Invert onto serving plate and cool. Drizzle with citrus glaze (recipe below), if desired.

For glaze: In medium bowl, beat 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon orange juice 1 minute, or until smooth. Add additional orange juice by the teaspoon, if needed, for desired consistency.

Comments on this PressRelease