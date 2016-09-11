Information Builders Delivers Value for Healthcare Providers' Analytics Initiatives with Scalability, Agility and Usability

KLAS Report Recognizes Company's WebFOCUS Platform for Value and Ease of Use

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , a leader in (BI) and analytics, information integrity, and integration solutions, today announced the company was recognized in the KLAS Enterprise Healthcare BI 2016 report by its customers for being among the top BI vendors rated on value, ease of use and more, thanks to its WebFOCUS platform.

The report indicates Information Builders to be one of the top three vendors providing "long-term value and outcome delivery needed to make a large clinical impact."

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the products and services their organizations use. These interviews are conducted using a standard quantitative evaluation, and the scores and commentary collected are shared online in real time so that other providers and IT professionals can benefit from their peers' experiences. To supplement the data gathered with this standard evaluation, KLAS also creates various supplemental evaluations that target a subset of KLAS' overall sampling and delve deeper into the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today.

With the healthcare environment evolving rapidly, more providers are turning to BI, analytics, data governance, and visualization tools to increase efficiency and offer greater, better-tailored care. As adoption of these solutions increases, the KLAS report identified the key factors that impact whether or not they will lead to provider success and highlights the vendors that U.S. providers believe help them meet their clinical and financial goals.

KLAS studied vendors' capabilities along key factors, such as proactive guidance and communication, value, and usability, and found that Information Builders rated above a number of major competitors in several categories due to WebFOCUS' flexibility and the level of insight it provides. WebFOCUS scored above the market average in the categories of ease of use, value, executive involvement, delivery of new technology, and quality of phone and web support.

"Many providers see the possibility for improved clinical outcomes and a quick ROI using these solutions, but this dream remains elusive for some. Still, as the U.S. market matures, some have formed strategic partnerships with BI/analytics vendors who are helping organizations overcome training and resource challenges to make a substantive impact on clinical, financial, and population health goals. Vendors who consistently help providers achieve success have several traits in common: strong training, a highly usable solution, and a relationship built on trust coupled with ongoing communication and support."

"Information Builders understands the importance of BI and analytics solutions that are not only robust and capable of enabling vital functions for healthcare providers, but also lead to an ROI through value and by being easily adopted and implemented. This report from KLAS reinforces our belief that data in the hands of many, instead of a few, is a powerful thing. If decision-making insights are available to more than just executives and data scientists, it goes a long way in improving care and management for healthcare providers."

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. For more information about KLAS, .

Information Builders provides solutions for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality that help drive performance improvements, innovation, and value. Through one set of powerful products, we enable organizations to serve everyone -- analysts, non-technical users, even partners, customers, and citizens -- with better data and analytics. Our dedication to customer success is unmatched with thousands of organizations relying on us as their trusted partner. Founded in 1975, Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest independent, privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at , follow us on Twitter at , like us on , and visit our page.

Kathleen Moran



Information Builders

(917) 339-6313





Kate Finigan

LEWIS

(781) 761-4500





More information:

http://www.informationbuilders.com



PressRelease by

Information Builders

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 15:54

Language: English

News-ID 505922

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Information Builders

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease