America Has Spoken: How will this Impact the Manufacturing Industry in the Future?

Mr. Jerry Call

Former CEO of American Foundry Society

Current WFO Member

What is your expectation for the American industry policy especially for metal castings?

Probably the most significant reason for optimism in the manufacturing sector, and especially metalcasting, is the strong expectation that a Trump administration will put the brakes on runaway, crippling over regulation. The burden of the torrent of Federal regulations imposed on manufacturing - and the uncertainty of more regulation under a possible Clinton administration - kept companies from capital investment and creating jobs.

Will there be an upswing for US foundries caused by more domestic production?

Yes, I believe within one year to 18 months, we will see the domestic production begin to trend up. Whether that will be a blip or the beginning of a true change will be determined by the degree to which the new administration can ease the regulatory and tax burden on foundries and how rapidly.

Do you expect any impacts for the Mexican foundry industry?

Not within the first year to 18 months as it will take at least that period of time for the positive changes I referenced in point 2 to have a bottom line impact and improve the business climate for U.S. casting production.

What are possible consequences for European machinery suppliers?

Wow, a number of factors come in to play: 1. What will be the strength of the dollar? 2. What will a Trump administration trade "partnering/pact/protection" strategy look like? 3. Will Trump select a strong, globally-experienced, business-savvy cabinet a team of close advisors as anticipated.



Mr Daniel Twarog

NADCA President

Now that the people in the U.S. have spoken. They expect change in Washington DC. We look forward to policies which are favorable to all manufacturing industries in the United States. A "balance of trade" is very important to grow the U.S. economy. We would expect that some action be taken to make sure trade doesn't only go one way - into this country.

If steps are taken to balance trade, we would expect an increase in production at U.S. foundries. I believe the election results send a message to our government that 'Made in America' means something to a vast majority of people here. While we think it is important to trade globally, it is important the trade be fair for both sides.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed in the early 1990's to create less obstacles of trade between Canada, the United States and Mexico. While the balance of trade has been good between the U.S and Canada, an imbalance of trade continues to grow between the U.S and Mexico. This has been fueled by large companies chasing the low wages in Mexico while taking advantage of the NAFTA agreement. If the current agreement remains enforce, then there should be no impact in the growth occurring in Mexico. However, if the NAFTA agreement is modified and a balancing of our trade with Mexico is attempted, I think there will be a negative impact on the growth of the foundry industry in Mexico.

All machine suppliers (including those in European) have benefited from the global growth of die casting production. While the price of the machine is important, companies also make the decision on which machine to purchase based on it's ability to produce quality castings. Whether it's made in Italy, China, the U.S., or Switzerland it has to be a good machine. To the machine suppliers, it most likely doesn't matter where they sell their equipment around the world. They will sell it because of its quality. Growth in the production of die castings will continue and therefore should not have an impact on the machine suppliers.





