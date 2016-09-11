(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.
Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727
More information:
http://www.bombardier.com
Date: 11/09/2016 - 16:14
Language: English
News-ID 505927
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bombardier Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC
