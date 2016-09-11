Government of Canada Completes Restoration of National War Memorial

Memorial Re-opens in Time for Remembrance Day

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The Government of Canada values its historic sites and invests in them to ensure they are preserved for future generations.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is proud to announce the completion of restoration work at the National War Memorial. The 77-year-old cenotaph, located in downtown Ottawa, had been under repair since April 2016.

The work included:

The national Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the newly restored Memorial on November 11. The Memorial is the site of the national ceremony each year. This year, Canadians will see that the bronze statues are shining a little brighter and that the stones and pavers are in perfect condition.

Quotes

"This work will help ensure that the National War Memorial remains a vital symbol and gathering place for Canadians to remember and reflect with pride and compassion on the efforts and sacrifices made by so many."

- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"For Canadians from coast to coast to coast, the National War Memorial serves as a powerful, unifying reminder of the service and sacrifice of our brave men and women. The important work that has been undertaken by Public Services and Procurement Canada will ensure that the Memorial will continue to serve that role for years to come."

- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs

"The restorative work on the National War Memorial monument was fundamental in ensuring that Canadians of this and future generations continue to have a hallowed place to honour service members."

- Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs

"As the National War Memorial has been a significant gathering place in our nation's capital for over 70 years, its renewal ensures that it will continue to serve as an important place of reflection for residents of Ottawa and all Canadians for generations to come."

- The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

Quick Facts

Associated Links

PSPC's webpage about the

Veterans Affairs webpage about the history of the

Follow us on .

Follow us on .

Contacts:



Annie Trepanier

Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote

819-997-5421



Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501





More information:

http://www.pwgsc.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 16:28

Language: English

News-ID 505930

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease