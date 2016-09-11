       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 16, 2016

(firmenpresse) - GREENWICH, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC) (NASDAQ: OXLCO) (NASDAQ: OXLCN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second fiscal quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number will be 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10096682.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return by investing in securitization vehicles which, in turn, primarily invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is unrated or is rated below investment grade.

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, unless required to do so by law.

Bruce Rubin
