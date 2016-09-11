Fujitsu Wins MEF 2016 Excellence Award for Best LSO/SDN/NFV Consulting Practice

New consulting services address complete lifecycle of virtual network services with unique vendor agnostic approach

(firmenpresse) - RICHARDSON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , a leading provider of business, information technology, and communications solutions, has won the MEF 2016 Excellence Award for the company's SDV/NFV consulting practice. The awards were judged by a panel of global and regional analysts, industry journalists and independent judges. Each award candidate was evaluated on four criteria: service offering differentiation; actual projects and business benefits; marketing; and customer testimonials.

Fujitsu was recognized for the unique holistic, approach it takes with its consulting services.

"We focus on helping our customers achieve their desired business outcomes and provide best practice recommendations for a multivendor environment," says Ralph Santitoro, head of SDN/NFV Services Practice, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. "There are a myriad of LSO, SDN, and NFV technologies, architectures, products, open source tools, and evolving industry standards resulting in a complex set of choices and decisions customers must make. We help them navigate through the many options on their journey to deliver agile, assured, and orchestrated MEF Third Network services."

Fujitsu's SDN/NFV Services Practice develops use cases that optimally address customers' business objectives, conducts performance testing of virtual network functions (VNFs) and virtualized infrastructure (vCPE and vCE) to meet SLAs for virtual network services and more. For more information, visit .

The program recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence and innovation in the global Third Network & Carrier Ethernet community. The annual Awards program, now in its 11th year, is the largest, longest-running in the world focused on advanced CE services and is the first in the industry to spotlight leadership in emerging dynamic Third Network services powered by CE 2.0 + LSO, NFV, and SDN networking technologies.

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 156,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see .

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see , connect with us on LinkedIn at , and follow us on Twitter .

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, and "shaping tomorrow with you", are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

