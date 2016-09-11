       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Alberta to Build on Edmonton's Competitive Advantages

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement regarding trade and investment opportunities in Edmonton.

Follow us on Twitter:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:
Donna Kinley
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
780-902-2984



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA


