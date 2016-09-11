Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Alberta to Build on Edmonton's Competitive Advantages

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement regarding trade and investment opportunities in Edmonton.

