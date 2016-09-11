Akers Biosciences Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2016 Earnings

(firmenpresse) - THOROFARE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ("Akers Bio" or the "Company"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, which will be published earlier that day. Management will be available during a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the call from within the U.S., please dial 1-877-545-1402 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial 1-719-325-4907. The Conference ID is 4526875. Interested parties can also listen via a live Internet webcast, which can be found at

A recording of the call will be available in the Investor Center of the Company's website

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Akers Biosciences, Inc.



Raymond F. Akers, Jr. PhD

Co-founder and Chief Scientific Director

Tel. +1 856 848 8698



Taglich Brothers, Inc. (Investor Relations)

Chris Schreiber

Tel. +1 917 445 6207

Email:



finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Adrian Hargrave / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Steve Norcross (Broking)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500



Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson

Tel. +44 (0)20 7830 9700

Email:

