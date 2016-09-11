Tetra Bio-Pharma Engages CFN Media to Build Market & Audience of Investors

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK: GRPOF) (CSE: TBP) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a four month investor and market visibility program beginning on November 9, 2016.

"Recently announced research partnerships with McGill University, grants from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and a raw material supply agreement with licensed producer Aphria are a testament to Tetra Bio-Pharma positioning itself as an industry leader in the biopharmaceutical cannabis industry," said CFN Media President Frank Lane.

Ryan Brown, Vice President of Tetra, added, "We are excited to be working with CFN to expand our investor base into the US. We believe that Tetra Bio-Pharma offers investors a ground floor opportunity to invest in a true biopharma cannabis company."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate Tetra Bio-Pharma's financial brand and attract high-quality longer-term investors.

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a Canadian Bio Pharmaceutical company at the forefront of Cannabis based pharmaceutical development. The company recently received a research grant from the federal government and will be working with McGill University to develop both prescription and over the counter products. The first product, ppp001, will begin clinical trials in Q4 2016.

