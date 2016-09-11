Big little bottle: Coca-Cola and KHS FreshSafe PET® triumph in India

Beverage bottler Coca-Cola is growing fast in India. In part this is thanks to an innovative form of beverage packaging which Coca-Cola Atlanta and KHS Plasmax have developed especially for the regions which are not in the immediate proximity of production sites. The resulting PET bottle satisfies the demand of a challenging market for freshness and product protection.

In the summer Coca-Cola Hindustan procured two more FreshSafe® PET TriBlock lines. In combination with these lines the interior glass coating process is now being used on the growth market of India with a great deal of success. The joint development project masterminded by Coca-Cola Atlanta, Coca-Cola Hindustan und KHS has produced a new type of packaging known as an affordable small sparkling package or ASSP. This special PET bottle holds 250 milliliters, weighs less than 10 grams, has an adapted bottle neck, is fully recyclable and offers a high level of beverage protection. With FreshSafe PET® the PET bottles are given an ultra-thin interior glass coating. This enables the beverage bottler to increase the shelf life of its beverages about fivefold.

As the second most heavily populated country on the planet India has over a billion potential customers spread out over a surface area of more than three million square kilometers, thus presenting beverage producers with two major challenges: firstly, products must be affordable for large sections of the population and secondly, they must stay fresh for a particularly long period owing to long distances for transportation.

The ASSP meets these criteria. The FreshSafe PET® coating and narrow bottle neck prevent carbon dioxide from escaping out of the bottle, extending the beverage shelf life by a full five months. ?With the use of our innovative technology we have managed to combine economic and ecological issues, thus also establishing more sustainable beverage production processes in newly industrializing countries thanks to longer shelf lives,? says Bernd-Thomas Kempa, managing director of KHS Plasmax GmbH.



After just a few weeks on the market it seems that the new bottle concept is already destined to be a great commercial success. Thanks to this result KHS and Coca-Cola are now working on additionally expanding their production options.



The KHS Group is one of the leading manufacturers of filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries. The KHS Group includes the following companies, among others: KHS GmbH, KHS Corpoplast GmbH, KHS Plasmax GmbH and NMP Systems GmbH.

KHS GmbH manufactures modern filling and packaging systems at its headquarters in Dortmund, Germany, and in Kleve, Bad Kreuznach and Worms. The KHS Group's PET expertise is pooled at KHS Corpoplast and KHS Plasmax in Hamburg, Germany, where light PET packaging and innovative coating systems are developed and produced. NMP Systems GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KHS GmbH based in Düsseldorf in Germany, designs and markets new, resource-saving packaging systems for PET bottles.

The Group has an international production and service network. In 2015 KHS was awarded the Top 100 seal of approval for exceptional innovative power and outstanding innovative success among German SMEs. In 2015 the KHS Group and its 4,871 employees achieved a turnover of around ?1.17 billion within the Salzgitter consolidation. The companies in the KHS Group are 100% subsidiaries of the MDAX-listed Salzgitter AG corporation.





