Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of 500th Fuel Store in Cheltenham, PA, Commemorating 20 Years in the Fuel Business and Wawa's 20 Billionth Gallon of Gas Pumped

In Honor of Veterans Day, Wawa Honors Special Veterans, Hosts a Hoagie-Building Competition and Awards 500 Gallons of Fuel to USO for a Returning Hero

(firmenpresse) - CHELTENHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Wawa Inc., today announced a major milestone in its more-than-50-year history -- the grand opening of . , the grand opening celebration of Wawa's 500th fuel store located at will begin. Representatives from the Wawa associates and customers; and Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose, will join in the ceremony. The event will include a , as representatives from the and the face off in a battle of bravery, skill and sandwich-making expertise. Each team will be challenged to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes in the traditional Wawa way. Wawa will conclude the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks on behalf of the winning and runner up teams, for $1,000 to the charities of their choice.

In addition to the fuel milestone and in honor of Veterans Day, which takes place the next day, this historic celebration will recognize the men and women of our armed forces with a special tribute to our country's veterans and a charitable hoagie-building competition between members of the Horsham Air and Army Guard and the Cheltenham Fire and Police. As part of the grand opening, Wawa will offer free any-size coffee to all customers, all day at this location.

"When we determined our 500th fuel store grand opening was happening the day before Veterans Day, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by paying tribute to the men and women who protect the freedoms we all enjoy," said Brian Schaller, Wawa's Vice President of Fuel. "Today we honor the associates and customers who have helped us achieve this milestone, as well as our heroes who make our communities and our country such a special place. It's hard to believe in just 20 years we've grown to now include 500 Wawa stores offering quality fuel across six states. We are so honored to fuel our customers not only in the morning or afternoon with a cup of coffee and a sandwich, but to get them on their way by selling more gallons per site than anyone else in the United States and being a market share leader in every market we serve as reported by the Oil Price Information Service. We look forward to continuing to open more stores and to serve more customers than ever before!"

Since opening its first fuel store in 1996 in Millsboro, Delaware, Wawa has expanded to offer fuel at 500 out of its more than 730 stores across its six-state operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Wawa sells diesel in over 400 of its fuel stores. In 2015 Wawa launched the Wawa Credit Card featuring a rewards program for fuel purchases at Wawa . Today, Wawa sells of all the fuel sold in the country and earlier in 2016 opened its first store to offer cleaner burning CNG as a vehicle fueling option for customers.

