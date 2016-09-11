Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 7, 2016 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2016. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquarted in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at , or contact us at

Contacts:

Kevin Ford

Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600



Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600





More information:

http://www.calian.com



PressRelease by

Calian Group Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 17:30

Language: English

News-ID 505945

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Calian Group Ltd.

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease