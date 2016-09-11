       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Lawrence MacAulay to Make Dairy Program Announcement

ID: 505946
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, will be in Ottawa, Ontario to make a dairy program announcement and hold a media teleconference.

Please use visitor parking lot off Prince of Wales Drive.

Event is at the Pavilion, located 250m north of the parking lot, past the registration booth, between Meadowview Barn and the Cereal Barn. An Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representative will be directing attendants towards the event from the parking lot.

Call-in details:

Media representatives wishing to take part in this teleconference should dial 1-877-413-4814 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 613-960-7526.

The access code is 5955236 for the English line, 8518366 for the French line and 5833602 for the bilingual line.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

Contacts:
Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972



More information:
http://www.agr.ca



Keywords (optional):

agriculture-and-agri, food-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/09/2016 - 17:36
Language: English
News-ID 505946
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.311
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 213


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z