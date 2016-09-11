Media Advisory: Minister Lawrence MacAulay to Make Dairy Program Announcement

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, will be in Ottawa, Ontario to make a dairy program announcement and hold a media teleconference.

Please use visitor parking lot off Prince of Wales Drive.

Event is at the Pavilion, located 250m north of the parking lot, past the registration booth, between Meadowview Barn and the Cereal Barn. An Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representative will be directing attendants towards the event from the parking lot.

Call-in details:

Media representatives wishing to take part in this teleconference should dial 1-877-413-4814 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 613-960-7526.

The access code is 5955236 for the English line, 8518366 for the French line and 5833602 for the bilingual line.

