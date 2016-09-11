BeWhere Inc. Launches Bluetooth Beacon Asset Monitoring Solution on the Geotab Marketplace

Integrated solution provides advanced awareness of moveable assets

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BEW), a provider of Bluetooth Beacons and associated monitoring software (the BeWhere Solution), today announced the availability of its BeWhere Solution on the Geotab Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations requiring GPS fleet management and solutions. The integration of the BeWhere Solution into the MyGeotab platform provides customers with immediate situational and historical awareness on the location and condition of their movable assets.

With this visibility, customers can reduce time spent searching for missing or misplaced assets, and ensure vehicles leave and arrive properly loaded and equipped. Whether assets are personnel, tools, equipment or inventory, this integrated solution allows fleets to manage by exception based on sensor data, increasing asset utilization, boosting productivity, and reducing operational costs.

"The integration of the BeWhere solution into MyGeotab and its availability on the Geotab Marketplace provides a full suite of asset monitoring capabilities in a single platform," said Owen Moore, Chief Executive Officer, BeWhere Holdings Inc.

"This partnership with BeWhere provides advanced asset tracking capabilities to fleets of all sizes," says Joey Marlow, Vice President, US Operations, Geotab. "With immediate and historical awareness of moveable assets, customers can boost productivity, reduce costs, and increase asset utilization."

The Geotab Marketplace is a robust complement to the MyGeotab platform that provides customers with an extensive ecosystem of valuable business-focused applications and add-ons. Utilized by companies with fleets large and small, the Marketplace offers key applications to more than 14,000 Geotab customers and is on track to feature over 200 third party applications by the end of the year, further solidifying the company's leadership in commercial telematics. To learn more about the Geotab Marketplace and its complement to MyGeotab, please visit

About BeWhere

BeWhere is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company that designs and manufactures hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in telematics, providing open platform fleet management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Geotab's intuitive, full-featured solutions help businesses better manage their drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate and actionable intelligence from real-time and historical trips data. With more than 900 million data points collected by Geotab devices and delivered to the platform per day, Geotab helps companies access actionable business intelligence and benchmarking data to improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve stronger compliance to regulatory changes. The company's products are represented and sold worldwide through its Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit .

