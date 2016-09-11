Vesper a Finalist for Two ACE Awards: Ultimate Products and Innovator of the Year

Industry's first piezoelectric MEMS microphone and Vesper CTO Bobby Littrell recognized for prestigious electronics-industry awards

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, is a finalist for two : , the first piezoelectric MEMS microphone, for Ultimate Products: Sensors, and for Innovator of the Year. Hand-selected by a panel of EE Times and EDN editors as well as by independent judges from across the industry, ACE Awards finalists will be recognized during an awards ceremony on December 7, 2016 at Embedded Systems Conference Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA -- which is where winners will also be announced.

"We are thrilled that the ACE Awards judges have recognized Vesper for our pioneering work in piezoelectric MEMS microphones," said Matt Crowley, CEO, Vesper. " represents a radical technology shift from the capacitive MEMS microphones that are shipping by the hundreds of millions in smartphones, wearables/hearables and Internet of Things devices. Its piezoelectric design is not affected by dust, water, solder flux vapors or any similar contaminant, making it waterproof, dustproof, particle-resistant and shockproof. It is also ideally suited for increasingly popular far-field applications such as microphone arrays."

Crowley added, "I am also really pleased that Bobby Littrell is attracting more validation for his creativity and engineering acumen in bringing the first piezoelectric MEMS microphones to market."

Crowley pointed out that another piezoelectric MEMS microphone from Vesper, , is a finalist in at MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress (#memscongress) on November 10, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, highlight the best of the best in today's electronics industry, including the hottest new products, startup companies, design teams, executives and more. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, and pays tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran whose contributions have had a demonstrable impact on technological, business and cultural advancements in the world.

The ACE Awards event will take place December 7, 2016 at the San Jose Convention Center in conjunction with Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Silicon Valley. For more information or to register for ESC Silicon Valley please visit:

Vesper is a privately held piezoelectric MEMS company based in Boston, MA. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper microphones improve the acoustic experience with a wide range of consumer products via a patented piezoelectric MEMS platform. These products include smartphones, smart speakers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected automobiles. Vesper is funded by Accomplice, AAC Technologies, XinGang Electronics, MiraeNano Tech and other strategic partners. For more information about Vesper, please contact us via email: or web: .

The Vesper logo is a registered trademark of Vesper. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Image Available:

Matt Crowley



Vesper

Email:



Maria Vetrano

Vetrano Communications

Email:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3078385



PressRelease by

Vesper

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 18:31

Language: English

News-ID 505954

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Vesper

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease