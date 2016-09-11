Barona Resort & Casino Salutes Our Military This Veterans Day With FreePlay, Cash Prizes & a Collectible Hat

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- From November 11 to November 17, is honoring our country's military personnel. Veterans, active duty military, retired service members and their spouses will receive up to $40 in FreePlay along with a collectible Veterans Day baseball hat and pin. In addition, on Friday, November 11, you could win a share of $25,000 at a special Veterans Day midnight drawing.

"We want to do something special for the men and women who have served our country and those who are currently serving," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We want to show our great appreciation for military members by honoring them all week long."

Club Barona members who are registered as a veteran, active-duty military member or military spouse will be mailed special tickets for the $25,000 cash drawing at midnight on Veterans Day. Ten players will win $1,000 while over 100 others will win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500. Players do not need to be present to win.

Active and retired military personnel as well as their spouses who are Club Barona members will receive FreePlay and the collectible hat and pin between November 11 and 17 by presenting a Military ID or dependent ID at any Club Barona booth. Diamond members will receive $40 in FreePlay, Platinum members will receive $30, Gold members will receive $20 and Classic members will receive $10. Players must present a valid military ID or DD2-14, a photo ID and their Club Barona card to qualify.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





