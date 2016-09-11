Pipeliner CRM Releases Web Clipper

Quickly gather prospect and customer intelligence and pull directly into Pipeliner CRM

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Pipeliner CRM today announced the release of its innovative Web Clipper designed to help salespeople quickly gather prospect and customer intelligence from the internet and then pull directly into Pipeliner CRM. In keeping with the release of the new version of Pipeliner CRM "Continuity" last week, the Pipeliner Web Clipper represents another example of how Pipeliner is leading the industry with its focus on sales productivity and efficiency.

The Pipeliner , which is a Google Chrome plugin, allows a user to capture information from a web page and clip it into Pipeliner CRM as a lead, account or even a task. The user simply highlights the information that is relevant to them and then clicks the Pipeliner Web Clipper to save that information in Pipeliner. Furthermore, the Web Clipper displays a preview screen, where the user can easily review clipping data and even add more useful data to the clipped account or contact.

Thanks to its "smart clipping" technology, the Pipeliner Web Clipper immediately recognizes the most important information on the web page such as a contact's role, email and phone number.

"The release of the Pipeliner Web Clipper is yet another example of our speed-to-market and dedication to adding tools and capabilities to Pipeliner CRM to increase the level of efficiency and productivity of salespeople and reduce as many data entry burdens as possible," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder and CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Whereas other companies are offering such capabilities as the Web Clipper as paid standalone tools or expensive add-ons to other CRM systems, Pipeliner is providing this directly to our customers at no extra cost. The Pipeliner Web Clipper just like the Pipeliner Mobile App is again completely overcoming the complaint that salespeople have with traditional CRM about data entry -- now information can be captured and entered with one click while our Mobile App can gather voice data."

is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a worktool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

