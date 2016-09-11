       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Saint Jean Carbon Grants Options

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SJL) announces that the Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 4,985,000 stock options to purchase common shares pursuant to its stock option plan to a total of two officers, three directors and two consultants effective November 8, 2016. All of the stock options vest immediately and were granted at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. The stock options expire on November 8, 2021.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with interest in graphite mining claims on their 100% Company-owned properties located in the province of Quebec in Canada. The properties include past producing mines. For information on Saint Jean's other properties and the latest news, please go to the website:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

