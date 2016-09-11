Government of Canada helps Canadian Agricultural Industry Gain New Market Opportunities in China

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, has concluded his second successful mission to China where he helped secure new export opportunities for Canadian agricultural producers and processors.

Over the 10-day mission, Minister MacAulay and a delegation of over 100 Canadian industry representatives from all 10 provinces visited the cities of Qingdao, Beijing and Shanghai. Meetings were held with Chinese ministers, agriculture and agri-food businesses and exporters. The Minister also attended two major tradeshows in Qingdao and Shanghai to help promote Canadian products.

As a result of the two tradeshows, Canadian industry representatives reported qualifying more than 5,500 leads,over 30 percent of which they believe will lead to future business. In terms of sales, industry representatives reported some $37 million in on-site sales and $230 million in anticipated sales over the next year.

In addition, as a result of various networking and promotional events where Minister MacAulay was key in encouraging business-to-business meetings, such as Export Cafes and Savour Canada events, Canadian industry also reported numerous on-site sales and leads that will generate business.

"China is a vital export market for Canadian agricultural producers, processors and exporters. I am pleased to build on the Government's strong trading relationship with this fastest growing consumer market, to help put more money in the pockets of Canadian farmers and processors, which in turn strengthens our entire Canadian economy and the middle class."

Highlights of China mission:

During a Canadian Chamber of Commerce reception with Canadian and Chinese delegates in Shanghai, Minister MacAulay highlighted an agreement on exploratory talks towards a potential free trade agreement between Canada and China, which was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Li Keqiang, on September 23, 2016. He also called on business leaders to work towards the goal of doubling trade between the two countries by 2025, another commitment announced by Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Li.

While in Shanghai, Minister MacAulay toured the Canadian Pavilion at Food and Hospitality China, the country's largest international food show, where more than 60 Canadian exhibitors showcased Canada's high-quality agri-food products to Chinese and international buyers. Later, at a Canada Beef International Institute event, Minister MacAulay delivered remarks that focused on China's growing consumption of Canada's high-quality beef and the recent expansion of Canadian beef exports to China. Minister MacAulay also attended a Canadian Pork International reception which highlighted Canadian industry's enhanced market development efforts in China.

In Beijing and Shanghai, industry representatives who were part of the trade mission participated in successful business-to-business networking events to connect with Chinese buyers and generate sales opportunities. Minister MacAulay attended these networking events in support of Canadian industry. Minister MacAulay also participated in an Export Cafe and a "Savour Canada" media event showcasing fine, high-quality Canadian food products to raise the profile of Canadian food products among Chinese consumers.

In Beijing, Minister MacAulay met with Minister Han, Minister of Agriculture and Minister Zhi, Minister of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, as well as Chinese Government officials to discuss and advance issues of mutual interests. Minister MacAulay also met with the State Administration of Grain (SAG) and the China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO).

