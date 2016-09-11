Leasinvest Real Estate acquires an important retail park in Austria and strengthens that way its geographical diversification towards a fourth country, besides the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgiu...

On 8 November 2016 Leasinvest Real Estate[1] has acquired an important retail

park in Austria. The Frun® retail park in Asten was opened end October 2013 and

developed by De Vlier Retail Development, who launched the Frun® shopping

concept in 2000, in collaboration with Focus Real Estate, specialized in real

estate developments and investments. This innovative concept is based upon the

construction of a harmonious architectural ensemble surrounding a large,

central, free parking area, and uniting a mix of national and international

brands. This approach strengthens the commercial efficiency and sustainable

development of the park. The roof of the Frun® retail park in Asten was also

equipped with a photovoltaic installation in order to optimize the

sustainability of the park, resulting in an annual on-site production of over

500.000 KWh of green energy and a reduction in CO² emission of 400 tons.



CBRE intervened in the realization of this transaction.



Jean-Louis Appelmans, CEO of Leasinvest Real Estate: "The acquisition of this

successful retail park in Austria represents a unique opportunity for

Leasinvest, within its strategy of focussing on retail and geographical

diversification, to enter a new stable European market. The additional rental

income, spread across nearly 30 different tenants, will consequently positively

influence the results over 2017."





The Frun® retail park in Asten is located at 200 km of Vienna and nearby Linz

and comprises 18,300 m² with 26 shops and 600 parking spaces. It is a recent

retail park that was delivered on 30/10/2013 and that is very successful. All

shops are let to both international and local retailers such as C&A, Intersport,

Spar, Action and Zeeman.







This acquisition represents a fair value of ? 38 million[1] with an annual

rental income of ? 2.3 million, resulting in an increase of the total fair value



of the real estate portfolio of Leasinvest Real Estate (including the

participation in Retail Estates) to over ? 930 million. The direct real estate

portfolio (excluding the participation in Retail Estates) is spread across 48%

retail, 37% offices and 15% logistics, and is located for 49% in the Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg, 41% in Belgium, 5% in Switzerland and 5% in Austria.







The funding of this acquisition was entirely secured by using undrawn available

credit lines. The debt ratio will consequently amount to 57%.











For more information, contact:



Leasinvest Real Estate



Jean-Louis Appelmans



CEO



T: +32 3 238 98 77



E: jeanlouis.appelmans(at)leasinvest.be















LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA mainly invests in high

quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of

Luxembourg, in Belgium, in Switzerland and in Austria.



At present the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of

Leasinvest amounts to over ? 857 million spread across the Grand Duchy of

Luxembourg (49%), Belgium (41%), Switzerland (5%) and Austria (5%). Moreover,

Leasinvest is the largest real estate investor in Luxembourg.



The direct real estate portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (37%) and

logistics (15%).



The BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market

capitalization of approximately ? 533 million (value 8 November 2016).







ON DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT N.V.



DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT was created by Leo Van Tuyckom in 1979. He is still

chairing the group today. Since 1994, management of the group has been entrusted

to Peter De Roo.



Since its creation, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT has positioned itself to operate

in niche markets in the real estate development sector.



In the early 2000s, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT was the first Belgian contractor

to design and implement a new form of commercial complex: the peripheral

retailparks, commercial spaces strategically located on the doorstep of cities.



After the successful development of the Hydrion Retail Park in Arlon, a retail

park of 34,000 m² opened in 2004, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT gave new impetus

to the retail park concept by creating the unique concept of Frun® Shopping,

"When runshopping becomes fun!". Since then, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

retailparks have carried the "FRUN® SHOPPING" trademark, in Belgium, France and

Austria.







For more information, contact:



Peter De Roo



CEO



DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT N.V.



Hamiltonpark 24-26



BE-8000 BRUGES



T. +32 50 311 794



F. +32 50 314 723



Email: peter.deroo(at)de-vlier.com



Website: www.de-vlier.com











ON FOCUS REAL ESTATE







Focus Real Estate N.V. is a Dutch investor, developing real estate investor and

promotor operating in diverse market areas, among which:



· Light industrial and logistics projects



· Retail projects in the Netherlands, Austria and France







Focus Real Estate N.V. has over 30 years of experience and realizes and creates

spectacular high-quality projects that add value for its users, occupiers and

their environment.



It is our mission to deliver quality to our clients, which is the reason for our

statement: "Focus on Quality".



For more information, contact:



Ad van den Berg, CEO



Frans Staals, CEO



FOCUS REAL ESTATE N.V.



Parklaan 48



NL-5613 BG EINDHOVEN



T. +31 40 233 39 20



F. +31 40 213 01 38



E info(at)focusrealestate.eu



www.focusrealestate.eu









--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] The value agreed upon takes into account the provisions of article 40 §1 of

the law of 12 May 2014 on BE-REITS (SIR/GVV).





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Via the Austrian subsidiaries of its 100% Luxembourg subsidiary Leasinvest

Immo Lux SA SICAV-SIF.





LRE Acquisition Asten Austria:

http://hugin.info/134797/R/2055774/769895.pdf







