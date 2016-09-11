(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
On 8 November 2016 Leasinvest Real Estate[1] has acquired an important retail
park in Austria. The Frun® retail park in Asten was opened end October 2013 and
developed by De Vlier Retail Development, who launched the Frun® shopping
concept in 2000, in collaboration with Focus Real Estate, specialized in real
estate developments and investments. This innovative concept is based upon the
construction of a harmonious architectural ensemble surrounding a large,
central, free parking area, and uniting a mix of national and international
brands. This approach strengthens the commercial efficiency and sustainable
development of the park. The roof of the Frun® retail park in Asten was also
equipped with a photovoltaic installation in order to optimize the
sustainability of the park, resulting in an annual on-site production of over
500.000 KWh of green energy and a reduction in CO² emission of 400 tons.
CBRE intervened in the realization of this transaction.
Jean-Louis Appelmans, CEO of Leasinvest Real Estate: "The acquisition of this
successful retail park in Austria represents a unique opportunity for
Leasinvest, within its strategy of focussing on retail and geographical
diversification, to enter a new stable European market. The additional rental
income, spread across nearly 30 different tenants, will consequently positively
influence the results over 2017."
The Frun® retail park in Asten is located at 200 km of Vienna and nearby Linz
and comprises 18,300 m² with 26 shops and 600 parking spaces. It is a recent
retail park that was delivered on 30/10/2013 and that is very successful. All
shops are let to both international and local retailers such as C&A, Intersport,
Spar, Action and Zeeman.
This acquisition represents a fair value of ? 38 million[1] with an annual
rental income of ? 2.3 million, resulting in an increase of the total fair value
of the real estate portfolio of Leasinvest Real Estate (including the
participation in Retail Estates) to over ? 930 million. The direct real estate
portfolio (excluding the participation in Retail Estates) is spread across 48%
retail, 37% offices and 15% logistics, and is located for 49% in the Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg, 41% in Belgium, 5% in Switzerland and 5% in Austria.
The funding of this acquisition was entirely secured by using undrawn available
credit lines. The debt ratio will consequently amount to 57%.
For more information, contact:
Leasinvest Real Estate
Jean-Louis Appelmans
CEO
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: jeanlouis.appelmans(at)leasinvest.be
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA mainly invests in high
quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg, in Belgium, in Switzerland and in Austria.
At present the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of
Leasinvest amounts to over ? 857 million spread across the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg (49%), Belgium (41%), Switzerland (5%) and Austria (5%). Moreover,
Leasinvest is the largest real estate investor in Luxembourg.
The direct real estate portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (37%) and
logistics (15%).
The BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market
capitalization of approximately ? 533 million (value 8 November 2016).
ON DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT N.V.
DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT was created by Leo Van Tuyckom in 1979. He is still
chairing the group today. Since 1994, management of the group has been entrusted
to Peter De Roo.
Since its creation, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT has positioned itself to operate
in niche markets in the real estate development sector.
In the early 2000s, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT was the first Belgian contractor
to design and implement a new form of commercial complex: the peripheral
retailparks, commercial spaces strategically located on the doorstep of cities.
After the successful development of the Hydrion Retail Park in Arlon, a retail
park of 34,000 m² opened in 2004, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT gave new impetus
to the retail park concept by creating the unique concept of Frun® Shopping,
"When runshopping becomes fun!". Since then, DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
retailparks have carried the "FRUN® SHOPPING" trademark, in Belgium, France and
Austria.
For more information, contact:
Peter De Roo
CEO
DE VLIER RETAIL DEVELOPMENT N.V.
Hamiltonpark 24-26
BE-8000 BRUGES
T. +32 50 311 794
F. +32 50 314 723
Email: peter.deroo(at)de-vlier.com
Website: www.de-vlier.com
ON FOCUS REAL ESTATE
Focus Real Estate N.V. is a Dutch investor, developing real estate investor and
promotor operating in diverse market areas, among which:
· Light industrial and logistics projects
· Retail projects in the Netherlands, Austria and France
Focus Real Estate N.V. has over 30 years of experience and realizes and creates
spectacular high-quality projects that add value for its users, occupiers and
their environment.
It is our mission to deliver quality to our clients, which is the reason for our
statement: "Focus on Quality".
For more information, contact:
Ad van den Berg, CEO
Frans Staals, CEO
FOCUS REAL ESTATE N.V.
Parklaan 48
NL-5613 BG EINDHOVEN
T. +31 40 233 39 20
F. +31 40 213 01 38
E info(at)focusrealestate.eu
www.focusrealestate.eu
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] The value agreed upon takes into account the provisions of article 40 §1 of
the law of 12 May 2014 on BE-REITS (SIR/GVV).
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Via the Austrian subsidiaries of its 100% Luxembourg subsidiary Leasinvest
Immo Lux SA SICAV-SIF.
LRE Acquisition Asten Austria:
http://hugin.info/134797/R/2055774/769895.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.leasinvest.be
Date: 11/09/2016 - 18:02
Language: English
News-ID 505960
Character count: 7447
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA
Stadt: Antwerp
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.311
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|151
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.